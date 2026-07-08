News Wrap: Judge orders Carroll to be paid in Trump case

Extras
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston in latest deadly enforcement encounter
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
Summit revealed NATO 'not in a great state,' but it could be worse, says ex-ambassador
Immigration judge says Trump administration's firings and policies are 'disheartening'
DOJ threatens to arrest state election officials if noncitizens vote
As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work
Trump says ceasefire is 'over' as U.S. launches more strikes on Iran
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
U.S. launches new strikes on Iran after attacks on tankers in Strait of Hormuz