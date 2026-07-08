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PBS News Hour

Immigration judge says firings, policies are 'disheartening'

Season 2026 Episode 140 | 6m 24s

The Trump administration has fired more immigration judges as it moves to reshape the court system that polices deportations. Immigration courts are overseen by the Department of Justice itself. That means judges are required to answer to the administration whose policies they're ruling on. Ali Rogin spoke with Holly D'Andrea, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E140 | 56:45
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
DOJ threatens election officials over noncitizen voting
DOJ threatens to arrest state election officials if noncitizens vote
Clip: S2026 E140 | 5:46
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PBS News Hour
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
Clip: S2026 E140 | 6:52
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
Summit shows NATO 'not in a great state,' says ex-ambassador
Summit revealed NATO 'not in a great state,' but it could be worse, says ex-ambassador
Clip: S2026 E140 | 6:18
Watch 7:26
PBS News Hour
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston encounter
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston in latest deadly enforcement encounter
Clip: S2026 E140 | 7:26
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work
As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work
Clip: S2026 E140 | 6:55
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
Trump says Iran ceasefire 'over' as more strikes launched
Trump says ceasefire is 'over' as U.S. launches more strikes on Iran
Clip: S2026 E140 | 8:11
Watch 4:58
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge orders Carroll to be paid in Trump case
News Wrap: Judge orders $5.8M paid to E. Jean Carroll in Trump sex abuse, defamation case
Clip: S2026 E140 | 4:58
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E139 | 57:46
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
In Iran, mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
Inside Iran as mourners honor Khamenei while critics remain quiet
Clip: S2026 E139 | 8:24