Trump says Iran ceasefire 'over' as more strikes launched

Extras
July 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
How Trump politicized America's 250th birthday
ICE agent kills Mexican immigrant in Houston in latest deadly enforcement encounter
Summit revealed NATO 'not in a great state,' but it could be worse, says ex-ambassador
DOJ threatens to arrest state election officials if noncitizens vote
News Wrap: Judge orders $5.8M paid to E. Jean Carroll in Trump sex abuse, defamation case
Immigration judge says Trump administration's firings and policies are 'disheartening'
As living costs soar, more retirees head back to work
July 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
New student loan rules could limit funding for some graduate programs