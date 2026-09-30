Gershkovich reflects on arrest in Russia and rebuilding life

Extras
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Is the American Dream still achievable for younger generations?
Passengers describe stopping pilot's alleged attempt to crash Israel-bound flight
Former diplomats assess U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and region's future
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on his blueprint for depolarizing a fractured nation
News Wrap: Watchdog finds no criminal activity by Powell related to Fed renovation
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump's deportations to third countries, for now
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
Ayad Akhtar blurs fiction and reality in new novel, 'The Radiance'