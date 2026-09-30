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PBS News Hour

Gershkovich reflects on arrest in Russia and rebuilding life

Season 2026 Episode 200 | 10m 40s

In 2024, Wall Street Journal correspondent Evan Gershkovich was freed from detention in Russia, as part of a complex prisoner swap that included 16 people from seven countries. Gershkovich sat down with Amna Nawaz to discuss his arrest, his time in prison and his new book, “This Cursed Beautiful Land.”

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