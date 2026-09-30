Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on depolarizing a fractured nation

Extras
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Passengers describe stopping pilot's alleged attempt to crash Israel-bound flight
Former diplomats assess U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and region's future
Is the American Dream still achievable for younger generations?
Evan Gershkovich reflects on arrest in Russia and reclaiming his life after release
News Wrap: Watchdog finds no criminal activity by Powell related to Fed renovation
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
Ayad Akhtar blurs fiction and reality in new novel, 'The Radiance'
New York prosecutors reopen investigation into alleged rape at Cornell University
Self-regulation 'not enough' for AI safety, Gary Marcus says