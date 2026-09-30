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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Watchdog finds no criminal activity by Powell

Season 2026 Episode 200 | 5m 58s

In our news wrap Wednesday, the Federal Reserve's Inspector General found no criminal activity by former Chair Jerome Powell related to the renovation of the central bank's headquarters, Pete Hegseth announced that the Pentagon will cut the number of its generals and admirals by roughly 20% and Ukraine officials say Russian strikes killed at least seven people, including a child.

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Extras
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