Passengers describe stopping alleged attempt to crash flight

Extras
September 30, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Is the American Dream still achievable for younger generations?
Former diplomats assess U.S. withdrawal from Iraq and region's future
Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on his blueprint for depolarizing a fractured nation
Evan Gershkovich reflects on arrest in Russia and reclaiming his life after release
News Wrap: Watchdog finds no criminal activity by Powell related to Fed renovation
News Wrap: Supreme Court allows Trump's deportations to third countries, for now
September 29, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Nikole Hannah-Jones reflects on her daughter's school experience
Ayad Akhtar blurs fiction and reality in new novel, 'The Radiance'