Evidence suggests GLP-1s can curb drug and alcohol cravings

Extras
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Oct. 7 survivor channels trauma into movement for new generation of Israeli leaders
Why French students are leading massive protests across the country
Republican and Democratic strategists on closing messages and where they expect to win
Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides 3 years after Oct. 7
Georgia governor's debate highlights voters' top concerns
News Wrap: Lawyer says Christa Pike 'angry and confused' following botched execution
What the Cornell case reveals about how sexual assault allegations are handled
High cost of GLP-1s drives some to seek cheaper, unregulated versions
Suspected Iranian drone plot pushed U.S. to evacuate bombers from British air base