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PBS News Hour

Evidence suggests GLP-1s can curb drug and alcohol cravings

Season 2026 Episode 206 | 10m 36s

A growing body of evidence suggests that GLP-1 drugs are not only helping millions with their diabetes and weight loss, but they’re also proving effective at curbing people’s desire for drugs and alcohol. William Brangham reports on the researchers who are testing whether these medications can help tackle the country's addiction crisis. It’s part of our series, GLP-1s: Reshaping America.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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