GOP and Democratic strategists on where they expect to win

Extras
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Georgia governor's debate highlights voters' top concerns
What the Cornell case reveals about how sexual assault allegations are handled
Oct. 7 survivor channels trauma into movement for new generation of Israeli leaders
Why French students are leading massive protests across the country
Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides 3 years after Oct. 7
News Wrap: Lawyer says Christa Pike 'angry and confused' following botched execution
The evidence suggesting GLP-1s can curb drug and alcohol cravings
Haitian student's suicide reveals human toll of immigration crackdown
As some Afghans escape the Taliban, other refugees are forced to return