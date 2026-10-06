High cost of GLP-1s push some to seek unregulated versions

Extras
October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
French students lead massive protests against education policies
Suspected Iranian drone plot pushed U.S. to evacuate bombers from British air base
Haitian student's suicide reveals human toll of immigration crackdown
As some Afghans escape the Taliban, other refugees are forced to return
Examining the DOJ's effort to prosecute non-citizens accused of voting
Brett McGurk chronicles negotiations to free Oct. 7 hostages in 'Brink'
News Wrap: Cornell says Sally Yates will review handling of sexual assault reports
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence