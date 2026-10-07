Oct. 7 survivor channels trauma into leadership movement

Extras
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Georgia governor's debate highlights voters' top concerns
Republican and Democratic strategists on closing messages and where they expect to win
Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides 3 years after Oct. 7
News Wrap: Lawyer says Christa Pike 'angry and confused' following botched execution
The evidence suggesting GLP-1s can curb drug and alcohol cravings
What the Cornell case reveals about how sexual assault allegations are handled
Why French students are leading massive protests across the country
October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: Cornell says Sally Yates will review handling of sexual assault reports