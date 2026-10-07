Why French students are flooding the streets in protest

Extras
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Republican and Democratic strategists on closing messages and where they expect to win
Georgia governor's debate highlights voters' top concerns
Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides 3 years after Oct. 7
The evidence suggesting GLP-1s can curb drug and alcohol cravings
What the Cornell case reveals about how sexual assault allegations are handled
Oct. 7 survivor channels trauma into movement for new generation of Israeli leaders
News Wrap: Lawyer says Christa Pike 'angry and confused' following botched execution
October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Haitian student's suicide reveals human toll of immigration crackdown