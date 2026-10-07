News Wrap: Lawyer says Christa Pike 'angry and confused'

Extras
October 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What the Cornell case reveals about how sexual assault allegations are handled
Oct. 7 survivor channels trauma into movement for new generation of Israeli leaders
Republican and Democratic strategists on closing messages and where they expect to win
Israeli and Palestinian fathers partner to bridge divides 3 years after Oct. 7
Why French students are leading massive protests across the country
Georgia governor's debate highlights voters' top concerns
The evidence suggesting GLP-1s can curb drug and alcohol cravings
High cost of GLP-1s drives some to seek cheaper, unregulated versions
French students lead massive protests against education policies