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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Trump confirms he was whisked away in Turkey

Season 2026 Episode 165 | 6m 30s

In our news wrap Wednesday, President Trump confirmed that he was whisked away from Air Force One in a catering truck at the Secret Service's direction, the hope of finding survivors is diminishing more than two days after a powerful earthquake hit Colombia and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt says she will soon leave the job to spend more time with her family.

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