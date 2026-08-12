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PBS News Hour

Sam Roberts joins Geoff Bennett on 'Settle In'

Season 2026 Episode 165 | 4m 25s

Journalist Sam Roberts has written some 1,600 obituaries in his decades-long career at The New York Times. His new book, "Are They Dead Yet?" is about the art of obituary writing, how the Times chooses who's worthy of an obit and what that work has taught him about life. Geoff Bennett spoke with Roberts for the latest episode of our PBS news podcast, "Settle In."

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:07
PBS News Hour
Spain's plan to give undocumented migrants legal status
A look at Spain's plan to give undocumented migrants legal status
Clip: S2026 E165 | 8:07
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PBS News Hour
Federal judges describe threats amid attacks from leaders
Federal judges describe violent threats amid 'dehumanizing attacks' from political leaders
Clip: S2026 E165 | 9:03
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PBS News Hour
Andrew Bird takes eclectic compositions to symphony stages
Andrew Bird takes eclectic compositions to symphony stages
Clip: S2026 E165 | 6:21
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
Democratic, Republican strategists on direction of parties
Democratic and Republican strategists on the direction of both parties
Clip: S2026 E165 | 7:24
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump confirms he was whisked away in Turkey
News Wrap: Trump confirms he was secretly whisked away from Air Force One in Turkey
Clip: S2026 E165 | 6:30
Watch 3:14
PBS News Hour
Primaries yield mixed results for moderate, progressive Dems
Latest primaries yield mixed results for moderate and progressive Democrats
Clip: S2026 E165 | 3:14
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E165 | 57:46
Watch 3:54
PBS News Hour
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
Clip: S2026 E164 | 3:54
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Credit card debt rises as high rates make it hard to pay off
Credit card debt surges in U.S. as high interest rates make it harder to pay off
Clip: S2026 E164 | 7:09
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
The effectiveness of the National Guard deployment in D.C.
The effectiveness and cost of the National Guard deployment in D.C.
Clip: S2026 E164 | 8:50