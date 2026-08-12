Andrew Bird takes eclectic compositions to symphony stages

Extras
August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Sam Roberts and Geoff Bennett discuss the art of obituary writing on 'Settle In'
A look at Spain's plan to give undocumented migrants legal status
Democratic and Republican strategists on the direction of both parties
News Wrap: Trump confirms he was secretly whisked away from Air Force One in Turkey
Federal judges describe violent threats amid 'dehumanizing attacks' from political leaders
Latest primaries yield mixed results for moderate and progressive Democrats
News Wrap: Syria sentences Bashar al-Assad to death in absentia
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
Credit card debt surges in U.S. as high interest rates make it harder to pay off