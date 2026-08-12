Primaries yield mixed results for moderate, progressive Dems

Extras
A look at Spain's plan to give undocumented migrants legal status
Federal judges describe violent threats amid 'dehumanizing attacks' from political leaders
Andrew Bird takes eclectic compositions to symphony stages
Sam Roberts and Geoff Bennett discuss the art of obituary writing on 'Settle In'
Democratic and Republican strategists on the direction of both parties
News Wrap: Trump confirms he was secretly whisked away from Air Force One in Turkey
August 12, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What to know as your driver's license gets a digital upgrade
Credit card debt surges in U.S. as high interest rates make it harder to pay off
The effectiveness and cost of the National Guard deployment in D.C.