News Wrap: NYC officials aware of toxic air after 9/11

Extras
Fighter pilot reflects on order to sacrifice herself to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño
Lonnie Bunch on his legacy and protecting the Smithsonian from political pressure
Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families and leaving some behind
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key congressional races
How the U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting the economy on both sides of the border
Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods take effect, marking turning point in relations
September 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What went wrong before an Amazon cargo jet barreled off the runway in Miami