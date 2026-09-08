© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

News Wrap: NYC officials aware of toxic air after 9/11

Season 2026 Episode 184 | 5m 41s

Tuesday on the News hour, New York City officials released documents that raise new concerns about air quality following the Sept. 11 attacks, authorities in Miami say all five people killed by a plane crash this weekend were in a van used for cleaning crews that service planes and more than 600 flights were cancelled in the UK due to a problem with the country's air traffic control system.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
Fighter pilot reflects on order to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Fighter pilot reflects on order to sacrifice herself to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Clip: S2026 E184 | 8:10
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Southeast Asia endures year of extreme weather amid El Nino
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño
Clip: S2026 E184 | 5:21
Watch 10:53
PBS News Hour
Lonnie Bunch on political pressure facing the Smithsonian
Lonnie Bunch on his legacy and protecting the Smithsonian from political pressure
Clip: S2026 E184 | 10:53
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families
Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families and leaving some behind
Clip: S2026 E184 | 7:54
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E184 | 57:46
Watch 4:25
PBS News Hour
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key races
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key congressional races
Clip: S2026 E184 | 4:25
Watch 6:28
PBS News Hour
How U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting both economies
How the U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting the economy on both sides of the border
Clip: S2026 E184 | 6:28
Watch 2:29
PBS News Hour
Canadian tariffs on U.S. take effect, marking turning point
Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods take effect, marking turning point in relations
Clip: S2026 E184 | 2:29
Watch 56:46
PBS News Hour
September 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E183 | 56:46
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
What went wrong before an Amazon jet barreled off the runway
What went wrong before an Amazon cargo jet barreled off the runway in Miami
Clip: S2026 E183 | 5:33