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PBS News Hour

How U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting both economies

Season 2026 Episode 184 | 6m 28s

To discuss the impact of the tariffs on the United States and Canada, Amna Nawaz spoke with Matthew Shoemaker. He is the mayor of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, a Canadian city just across the border from its sister city, Sault Ste. Marie, Michigan.

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