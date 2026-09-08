Lonnie Bunch on political pressure facing the Smithsonian

Extras
Fighter pilot reflects on order to sacrifice herself to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño
Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families and leaving some behind
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
News Wrap: NYC officials release documents showing city was aware of toxic air after 9/11
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key congressional races
How the U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting the economy on both sides of the border
Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods take effect, marking turning point in relations
September 7, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
What went wrong before an Amazon cargo jet barreled off the runway in Miami