Canadian tariffs on U.S. take effect, marking turning point

Extras
September 8, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Youth sports become big business, putting stress on families and leaving some behind
Fighter pilot reflects on order to sacrifice herself to stop Flight 93 on 9/11
Lonnie Bunch on his legacy and protecting the Smithsonian from political pressure
Southeast Asia endures punishing year of extreme weather amid super El Niño
News Wrap: NYC officials release documents showing city was aware of toxic air after 9/11
Trump’s trade war with Canada looms over key congressional races
How the U.S.-Canada trade dispute is impacting the economy on both sides of the border
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP's midterm challenges
News Wrap: Tropical Storm Marie brings dangerous surf to California coast