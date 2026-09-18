© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

'Shadow surge' pushes immigration arrests to record highs

Season 2026 Episode 192 | 5m 45s

Less than a year ago, aggressive immigration raids were drawing headlines and sparking protests. But recently, the Trump administration has shifted its approach. Instead of relying as heavily on high-profile operations, federal immigration authorities are working with state and local police. Geoff Bennett discussed this "shadow surge" with Lauren Villagran of The Marshall Project.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E192 | 57:46
Watch 9:32
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
Clip: S2026 E192 | 9:32
Watch 8:46
PBS News Hour
U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal faces pushback over weapons risks
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks
Clip: S2026 E192 | 8:46
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
Clip: S2026 E192 | 6:23
Watch 2:48
PBS News Hour
Trump bans news outlets in latest attack on press freedom
Trump says he's banning 3 outlets from White House in his latest attack on press freedom
Clip: S2026 E192 | 2:48
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
Clip: S2026 E192 | 2:49
Watch 9:57
PBS News Hour
'The Last Free Women' follows Afghans rebuilding their lives
'The Last Free Women' follows 4 Afghans rebuilding their lives after escaping the Taliban
Clip: S2026 E192 | 9:57
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Newsom signs order for AI safety in California
News Wrap: Newsom signs order for AI safety in California
Clip: S2026 E192 | 5:27
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E191 | 56:45
Watch 5:24
PBS News Hour
Congress approves sweeping new sanctions on Russia
Congress passes new sanctions on Russia and countries using Russian energy
Clip: S2026 E191 | 5:24