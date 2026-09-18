'Shadow surge' pushes immigration arrests to record highs

Extras
September 18, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
Trump says he's banning 3 outlets from White House in his latest attack on press freedom
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
'The Last Free Women' follows 4 Afghans rebuilding their lives after escaping the Taliban
News Wrap: Newsom signs order for AI safety in California
September 17, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Congress passes new sanctions on Russia and countries using Russian energy