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PBS News Hour

News Wrap: Newsom signs order for AI safety in California

Season 2026 Episode 192 | 5m 27s

In our news wrap Friday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed an executive order that aims to speed up safety measures for AI, including a possible 'kill switch' for advanced models, President Trump announced that all 50 states will participate in a new Medicaid drug pricing program and Russians are voting in the country's first parliamentary elections since its invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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