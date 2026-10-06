October 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
October 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's payout promises
Marine's murder charge in Japan fuels local debate over U.S. military presence
Understanding pneumonic plague after Russian lab worker's death
As GLP-1s reshape America, questions and new uses emerge
Supreme Court hears case on holding energy companies liable for climate change
'American Pope' traces Leo's journey from Chicago to the Vatican
News Wrap: Cornell students protest handling of alleged rape
October 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on GOP vulnerabilities in the midterms