September 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
These copper vests are helping injured penguins heal faster
American Israeli held hostage by Hamas performs songs of survival and hope
News Wrap: Newsom signs order for AI safety in California
'Shadow surge' pushes immigration arrests to highs as Trump administration shifts tactics
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
Trump says he's banning 3 outlets from White House in his latest attack on press freedom
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
'The Last Free Women' follows 4 Afghans rebuilding their lives after escaping the Taliban