© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

September 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 193 | 57m 46s

September 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 09/20/26 | Expires: 10/21/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:25
PBS News Hour
These copper vests are helping injured penguins heal faster
These copper vests are helping injured penguins heal faster
Clip: S2026 E193 | 2:25
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
American Israeli held by Hamas performs songs of survival
American Israeli held hostage by Hamas performs songs of survival and hope
Clip: S2026 E193 | 6:56
Watch 5:27
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Newsom signs order for AI safety in California
News Wrap: Newsom signs order for AI safety in California
Clip: S2026 E192 | 5:27
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
'Shadow surge' pushes immigration arrests to record highs
'Shadow surge' pushes immigration arrests to highs as Trump administration shifts tactics
Clip: S2026 E192 | 5:45
Watch 9:32
PBS News Hour
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
Clip: S2026 E192 | 9:32
Watch 8:46
PBS News Hour
U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal faces pushback over weapons risks
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks
Clip: S2026 E192 | 8:46
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
What's making the Texas Senate race so competitive
Clip: S2026 E192 | 6:23
Watch 2:48
PBS News Hour
Trump bans news outlets in latest attack on press freedom
Trump says he's banning 3 outlets from White House in his latest attack on press freedom
Clip: S2026 E192 | 2:48
Watch 2:49
PBS News Hour
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
What's in the Greenland agreement between U.S. and Denmark
Clip: S2026 E192 | 2:49
Watch 9:57
PBS News Hour
'The Last Free Women' follows Afghans rebuilding their lives
'The Last Free Women' follows 4 Afghans rebuilding their lives after escaping the Taliban
Clip: S2026 E192 | 9:57