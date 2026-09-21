These copper vests are helping injured penguins heal faster

Extras
Press pool declines to cover Trump in protest of his ban on news outlets
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's media attacks
September 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
American Israeli held hostage by Hamas performs songs of survival and hope
Trump's attacks on free press echo rhetoric used by autocrats, Jodie Ginsberg says
How abortion drug restrictions make it harder to treat other conditions
News Wrap: FAA issues ground stops at major East Coast airports due to equipment failure
War correspondent Scott Anderson on the shifting landscape in the Middle East
Capehart and Ponnuru on Trump's attacks on press freedom
U.S.-Saudi nuclear power deal faces pushback over potential weapons risks