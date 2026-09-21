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PBS News Hour

American Israeli held by Hamas performs songs of survival

Season 2026 Episode 193 | 6m 56s

Recently, the small Israeli town of Nir Oz, devastated by the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks, held a unique concert. The singer was not a professional musician, but an American Israeli man who was kidnapped by Hamas and held in Gaza for nearly 500 days. Producer Karl Bostic and Nick Schifrin report.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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