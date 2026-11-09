How the Nvidia controversy impacts the economy and AI

Extras
November 9, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Gaza students work toward college degrees after years of war and displacement
South Carolina wins give Democrats hope to expand reach in Deep South
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on how Trump will govern after the blue wave
Hegseth faces impeachment push as Congress returns to Washington
What China stands to gain from Nvidia's CEO's alleged affair with spy
Nvidia's Jensen Huang faces scrutiny over alleged affair with Chinese spy
What Trump picking Stephen Miller for chief of staff signals about his agenda
Former Sen. Flake, outspoken Trump critic, on the GOP reckoning post-midterms
Georgia Gov.-elect Bottoms reflects on historic victory and the path forward for Democrats