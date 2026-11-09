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PBS News Hour

How the Nvidia controversy impacts the economy and AI

Season 2026 Episode 228 | 4m 22s

Jensen Huang, the CEO of chipmaker Nvidia, admitted to an affair with a woman accused of being a Chinese spy. The economic stakes extend well beyond Nvidia itself. With a market value still exceeding $4 trillion, the company has become a major driver of the stock market and a central force in the AI boom. To discuss the financial impact, Geoff Bennett spoke with Mohamed El-Erian.

Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
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