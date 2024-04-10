© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 102 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the NewsHour, is inflation under control enough for the Fed to lower interest rates? We speak with a key player watching the economy. The Environmental Protection Agency puts strict limits on the amount of so-called "forever chemicals" in drinking water. Plus, a look at the violent crackdown on some Christian groups in Russian-occupied Ukraine.

Aired: 04/09/24 | Expires: 05/10/24
