PBS NewsHour

April 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 121 | 57m 46s

April 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/28/24 | Expires: 05/29/24
Watch 8:09
PBS NewsHour
Colleges face challenge with demands for Israeli divestment
The challenge colleges face with student demands for Israeli divestment
Clip: S2024 E121 | 8:09
Watch 5:04
PBS NewsHour
Israeli barrage continues as cease-fire negotiations resume
Israeli barrage on Gaza continues as cease-fire, hostage release negotiations resume
Clip: S2024 E121 | 5:04
Watch 6:26
PBS NewsHour
India accused of trying to kill Sikh activists in U.S.
Indian government accused of trying to kill Sikh activists in U.S.
Clip: S2024 E121 | 6:26
Watch 9:02
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Gaza protests hurting Biden
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Gaza protests hurting Biden's reelection bid
Clip: S2024 E121 | 9:02
Watch 4:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: At least 45 killed by flooding in western Kenya
News Wrap: At least 45 killed by flooding in western Kenya
Clip: S2024 E121 | 4:09
Watch 7:42
PBS NewsHour
'Tiny Desk' host reveals what's next for the popular series
New 'Tiny Desk' host reveals what the future holds for NPR's popular music series
Clip: S2024 E121 | 7:42
Watch 8:18
PBS NewsHour
'New Cold Wars' examines U.S. struggle with China and Russia
'New Cold Wars' examines America's struggles with China and Russia
Clip: S2024 E121 | 8:18
Watch 2:11
PBS NewsHour
Cartier mishap helps man snag $28,000 earrings for $28
Mexican consumer law helps man snag $28,000 earrings for $28 after Cartier pricing mishap
Clip: S2024 E121 | 2:11
Watch 5:08
PBS NewsHour
How to tell fact from fiction with gut health advice
Cleanses? Supplements? How to tell fact from fiction with gut health advice
Clip: S2024 E120 | 5:08
Watch 1:31
PBS NewsHour
TORTURED MOON
TORTURED MOON
Clip: S2024 E120 | 1:31