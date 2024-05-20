© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 142 | 57m 46s

May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/19/24 | Expires: 06/19/24
Extras
Watch 4:55
PBS NewsHour
How Trump’s legal team is trying to ruin Cohen's credibility
How Trump’s legal team is trying to ruin Michael Cohen's credibility in hush money trial
Clip: S2024 E142 | 4:55
Watch 2:58
PBS NewsHour
ICC seeks war crimes charges for Israeli and Hamas leaders
International Criminal Court seeks war crimes charges for Israeli and Hamas leaders
Clip: S2024 E142 | 2:58
Watch 6:49
PBS NewsHour
Can the ICC arrest Israeli, Hamas leaders? Experts weigh in
Can the ICC arrest Israeli and Hamas leaders for war crimes? Legal experts weigh in
Clip: S2024 E142 | 6:49
Watch 8:52
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on GOP leaders at Trump's trial
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Republicans rallying around Trump at his trial
Clip: S2024 E142 | 8:52
Watch 7:10
PBS NewsHour
Rapid AI advancements spark wonder and concern
Tech companies unveil rapid AI advancements, sparking wonder and concern
Clip: S2024 E142 | 7:10
Watch 9:15
PBS NewsHour
Deaths leave Iran without key leadership at crucial moment
Raisi's death leaves Iran without key leadership at crucial moment for Middle East
Clip: S2024 E142 | 9:15
Watch 6:40
PBS NewsHour
The impact of reversing Roe
How the reversal of Roe v. Wade reshaped American life
Clip: S2024 E141 | 6:40
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
The dangers of Lyme disease
What more can be done to treat Lyme disease and its potential long-term effects
Clip: S2024 E141 | 6:51
Watch 3:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Rescue effort for Iran’s president after crash
News Wrap: Rescue effort underway after helicopter with Iran president crashes
Clip: S2024 E141 | 3:02
Watch 7:06
PBS NewsHour
‘Stop the Steal’ flag at Alito’s home raises concerns
‘Stop the Steal’ flag at Supreme Court Justice Alito’s home raises concerns
Clip: S2024 E141 | 7:06