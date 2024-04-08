© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

April 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 100 | 57m 46s

April 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/07/24 | Expires: 05/08/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 2:44
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel lowers military presence in southern Gaza
News Wrap: Israel lowers military presence in southern Gaza as war hits 6-month mark
Clip: S2024 E99 | 2:44
Watch 5:54
PBS NewsHour
Why women’s sports are more popular and lucrative than ever
Why women’s sports are reaching new heights in popularity and revenue
Clip: S2024 E99 | 5:54
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
Why these historic Phoenix buildings are ‘living textbooks’
What’s behind an effort to preserve mid-century modern architecture in Phoenix
Clip: S2024 E99 | 7:33
Watch 5:13
PBS NewsHour
Eclipse tourism brings economic boost to these small towns
Eclipse tourism is an economic bright spot for small towns in the path of totality
Clip: S2024 E99 | 5:13
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
April 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E99 | 26:45
Watch 8:16
PBS NewsHour
Why more Americans are dipping into retirement funds early
Why more Americans are making hardship withdrawals from retirement accounts
Clip: S2024 E98 | 8:16
Watch 2:22
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli troops recover body of hostage from Gaza
News Wrap: Israeli military recovers body of Oct. 7 hostage from Gaza
Clip: S2024 E98 | 2:22
Watch 5:48
PBS NewsHour
Why food waste is a global problem and what can be done
Food waste is a global problem. Here are major drivers and what can be done about it
Clip: S2024 E98 | 5:48
Watch 5:30
PBS NewsHour
How worsening global air quality puts human health at risk
Why air quality is getting worse in many places and how it puts human health at risk
Clip: S2024 E98 | 5:30
Watch 1:16
PBS NewsHour
Endangered sea turtles released off the coast of Georgia
Dozens of endangered sea turtles released off the coast of Georgia
Clip: S2024 E98 | 1:16