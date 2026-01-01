Is There a Center of the Universe?

Extras
Falling cats seem to break the rules of motion, but the real explanation is stranger than it looks.
Falling is more complicated than you might think.
Here’s why centrifugal force is considered a “fictitious” force.
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Inside one mother's fight to ensure a healthy life for her child with cystic fibrosis.