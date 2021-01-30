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NOVA

Interview: The Fusion Future with Dennis Whyte

1hr 30m 21s

Dennis Whyte joins Hakeem to explain how nuclear fusion works, its economic potential today, and applications beyond Earth and Mars.

Aired: 10/07/26
National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Space Wars Preview
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Preview: S53 E12 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Stone Age Masterpiece Preview
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Preview: S53 E11 | 0:30
Watch 1:19:51
NOVA
Interview: Talking Dogs, Grumpy Cats, and Animal Communication with Federico Rossano
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.
Special: 1:19:51
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Knowledge Keepers Preview
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Preview: S53 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
The Battle To Breathe Preview
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Preview: S53 E9 | 0:30
Watch 18:06
NOVA
The Battle to Breathe: The Last 10%
Inside the race to bring life-saving genetic therapies to every person living with cystic fibrosis.
Clip: S53 | 18:06
Watch 15:51
NOVA
The Battle to Breathe: CF Before Birth
Inside one mother's fight to ensure a healthy life for her child with cystic fibrosis.
Clip: S53 | 15:51
Watch 1:29:07
NOVA
Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew
Glaciologist Brent Minchew on the “Doomsday Glacier," a bold fix, and his path from the Marines.
Special: 1:29:07
Watch 1:16:29
NOVA
Interview: The Hidden Math Behind Everything with Jordan Ellenberg
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Special: 1:16:29