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NOVA

Stone Age Masterpiece Preview

Season 53 Episode 11 | 30s

Take an exclusive journey into a spectacular cave, hidden for millennia. Discover well-preserved Stone Age art of lions and mammoths, and see how scientists are unlocking the secrets of these masterpieces of early human creativity.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 1:00
NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Knowledge Keepers Preview
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Preview: S53 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
The Battle To Breathe Preview
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Preview: S53 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:29:07
NOVA
Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew
Glaciologist Brent Minchew on the “Doomsday Glacier," a bold fix, and his path from the Marines.
Special: 1:29:07
Watch 1:16:29
NOVA
Interview: The Hidden Math Behind Everything with Jordan Ellenberg
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Special: 1:16:29
Watch 58:04
NOVA
Interview: Hobbits, Neanderthals, and Dragon Man with Ella Al-Shamahi
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
Special: 58:04
Watch 1:08:49
NOVA
Interview: The Future of AI and Us with Daniela Rus
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
Special: 1:08:49
Watch 5:52
NOVA
The Mind-Bending Physics of Origami
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Clip: S53 | 5:52
Watch 5:48
NOVA
Why is Ice Slippery?
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
Clip: S53 | 5:48
Watch 6:12
NOVA
The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
Clip: S53 | 6:12