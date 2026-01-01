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NOVA

Knowledge Keepers Preview

Season 53 Episode 10 | 30s

For millennia, Indigenous communities in North America have practiced a unique form of science. From navigating the featureless Arctic to building energy-efficient homes in the desert, see how cultural traditions have led to remarkable innovations.

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
Watch 0:30
NOVA
The Battle To Breathe Preview
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Preview: S53 E9 | 0:30
Watch 1:16:29
NOVA
Interview: The Hidden Math Behind Everything with Jordan Ellenberg
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Special: 1:16:29
Watch 58:04
NOVA
Interview: Hobbits, Neanderthals, and Dragon Man with Ella Al-Shamahi
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
Special: 58:04
Watch 1:08:49
NOVA
Interview: The Future of AI and Us with Daniela Rus
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
Special: 1:08:49
Watch 5:52
NOVA
The Mind-Bending Physics of Origami
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Clip: S53 | 5:52
Watch 5:48
NOVA
Why is Ice Slippery?
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
Clip: S53 | 5:48
Watch 6:12
NOVA
The Problem That Broke Physics (And Led to Chaos)
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
Clip: S53 | 6:12
Watch 5:46
NOVA
The Ocean Wave Scientists Thought Was Impossible
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
Clip: S53 | 5:46
Watch 5:56
NOVA
Is Electricity Instant? A Shocking Experiment from 1746
It’s taken over 250 years of shocking experiments to understand how quickly electricity moves!
Clip: S53 | 5:56
Watch 6:44
NOVA
The Truth about Quantum Computers
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Clip: S53 | 6:44