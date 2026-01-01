Evolution: Brain Power Preview

Extras
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Inside the race to bring life-saving genetic therapies to every person living with cystic fibrosis.
Glaciologist Brent Minchew on the “Doomsday Glacier," a bold fix, and his path from the Marines.
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.