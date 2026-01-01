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NOVA

The (Persistent) Illusion of Centrifugal Force

Season 53 | 5m 55s

Centrifugal force feels completely real — but physicists call it a pseudo-force. So why does it feel so powerful?

National Corporate funding for NOVA is provided by Carlisle Companies. Major funding for NOVA is provided by the NOVA Science Trust and PBS viewers.
Extras
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Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
Preview: S53 E13 | 1:00
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Interview: The Fusion Future with Dennis Whyte
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Special: 1:30:21
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Space Wars Preview
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Preview: S53 E12 | 0:30
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Stone Age Masterpiece Preview
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Preview: S53 E11 | 0:30
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Interview: Talking Dogs, Grumpy Cats, and Animal Communication with Federico Rossano
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.
Special: 1:19:51
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Knowledge Keepers Preview
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Preview: S53 E10 | 0:30
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NOVA
The Battle To Breathe Preview
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Preview: S53 E9 | 0:30
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NOVA
The Battle to Breathe: The Last 10%
Inside the race to bring life-saving genetic therapies to every person living with cystic fibrosis.
Clip: S53 | 18:06
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NOVA
The Battle to Breathe: CF Before Birth
Inside one mother's fight to ensure a healthy life for her child with cystic fibrosis.
Clip: S53 | 15:51
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NOVA
Interview: How to Save The “Doomsday Glacier” with Brent Minchew
Glaciologist Brent Minchew on the “Doomsday Glacier," a bold fix, and his path from the Marines.
Special: 1:29:07