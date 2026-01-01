The (Persistent) Illusion of Centrifugal Force

Extras
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
MIT nuclear scientist Dennis Whyte on fusion energy and its potential today and tomorrow.
Inside the escalating military struggle to control space and the satellites we rely on.
Step into the stunning cave that’s reshaping our understanding of prehistoric art.
Cognitive scientist Federico Rossano on talking dogs, primates, and decoding animal communication.
Witness how Native North Americans have generated scientific knowledge over thousands of years.
Follow the relentless quest that led to a breakthrough treatment for a deadly disease.
Inside the race to bring life-saving genetic therapies to every person living with cystic fibrosis.
Inside one mother's fight to ensure a healthy life for her child with cystic fibrosis.
Glaciologist Brent Minchew on the “Doomsday Glacier," a bold fix, and his path from the Marines.