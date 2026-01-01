The Battle To Breathe Preview

Extras
Jordan Ellenberg discusses the math behind AI, strange geometry, and living with uncertainty.
Homo sapiens weren't alone. Discover the lost human species that once shared our world.
MIT's Daniela Rus discusses AI without data centers and its potential in robotics.
A simple fold can completely change how a material behaves.
Modern physics and imaging techniques are finally solving the mystery.
The “butterfly effect” is often cited in pop culture, but it’s actually rooted in physics and chaos.
These massive walls of water may be far more common than we once believed.
It’s taken over 250 years of shocking experiments to understand how quickly electricity moves!
Microsoft's breakthrough in quantum computing could have a huge impact on science, and our future.
Time isn’t the same for everyone, according to Einstein.