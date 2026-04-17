April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Overtime segment with guest Karen Weaver.
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Guest is GOP candidate for governor Ralph Rebandt. Panel topic is the GOP convention.
Topic: MSU Journalism Students
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.
Guest: Sean McBrearty. Topic: Corporate money out of politics petition.
Guest: Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Topic: State of the State.
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