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Off the Record

May 8, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 44 | 27m 46s

This week a correspondent edition as the panel discusses the special state senate election and a major 16-count criminal indictment revealed by the state attorney general. Rick Pluta, Beth LeBlanc, Emily Lawler, Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 05/07/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
May 1, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Richard Czuba. Topic: Governor and U.S. Senate Primary races.
Episode: S55 E43 | 27:46
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 24, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Democratic convention and the house budget.
Episode: S55 E42 | 27:45
Watch 9:42
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Karen Weaver.
Clip: S55 E41 | 9:42
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Karen Weaver. Topic: Poll updates.
Episode: S55 E41 | 27:45
Watch 13:19
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Clip: S55 E40 | 13:19
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt | OFF THE RECORD
Guest is GOP candidate for governor Ralph Rebandt. Panel topic is the GOP convention.
Episode: S55 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 3, 2026 - MSU Journalism Students | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: MSU Journalism Students
Episode: S55 E39 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 27, 2026 - Wendy Block| OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Episode: S55 E38 | 27:45
Watch 12:02
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Clip: S55 E37 | 12:02
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Episode: S55 E37 | 27:45