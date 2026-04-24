May 1, 2026 - Richard Czuba | OFF THE RECORD

Extras
Correspondent Edition. Topics: Democratic convention and the house budget.
Guest: Karen Weaver. Topic: Poll updates.
Overtime segment with guest Karen Weaver.
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Guest is GOP candidate for governor Ralph Rebandt. Panel topic is the GOP convention.
Topic: MSU Journalism Students
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.