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Off the Record

March 27, 2026 - Wendy Block| OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 38 | 27m 45s

This week the guest Wendy Block from a group opposing rewriting the state constitution. Simon Schuster, Beth LeBlanc and Bill Ballenger join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 03/26/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Episode: S55 E37 | 27:45
Watch 12:02
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Clip: S55 E37 | 12:02
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 13, 2026 - Rep. Dylan Wegela | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.
Episode: S55 E36 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 6, 2026 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sean McBrearty. Topic: Corporate money out of politics petition.
Episode: S55 E35 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 27, 2026 - Governor Gretchen Whitmer | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Topic: State of the State.
Episode: S55 E34 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 20, 2026 - Rep. Tyrone Carter | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Tyrone Carter. Topic: Property tax relief.
Episode: S55 E33 | 27:45
Watch 9:53
Off the Record
February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Mike Cox.
Clip: S55 E32 | 9:53
Watch 27:46
Off the Record
February 13, 2026 - Mike Cox | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Mike Cox. Topic: Running for Governor.
Episode: S55 E32 | 27:46
Watch 12:28
Off the Record
February 6, 2026 - Kevin Rinke | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Kevin Rinke.
Clip: S55 E31 | 12:28
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
February 6, 2026 - Kevin Rinke | OFF THE RECORD
The guest is former GOP candidate for governor Kevin Rinke. Will he run again?
Episode: S55 E31 | 27:45