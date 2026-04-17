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Off the Record

April 24, 2026 - Correspondent Edition | OFF THE RECORD

Season 55 Episode 42 | 27m 45s

This week a correspondent edition as the panel discusses the Democratic convention in Detroit, the house budget passing, and the race for the Republican candidate for governor. Kyle Melinn, Beth LeBlanc, Lauren Gibbons, and Simon Schuster join senior capitol correspondent Tim Skubick.

Aired: 04/23/26
Support for Off the Record is provided by Bellwether Public Relations.
Extras
Watch 9:42
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Karen Weaver.
Clip: S55 E41 | 9:42
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 17, 2026 - Karen Weaver | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Karen Weaver. Topic: Poll updates.
Episode: S55 E41 | 27:45
Watch 13:19
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Ralph Rebandt.
Clip: S55 E40 | 13:19
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 10, 2026 - Ralph Rebandt | OFF THE RECORD
Guest is GOP candidate for governor Ralph Rebandt. Panel topic is the GOP convention.
Episode: S55 E40 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
April 3, 2026 - MSU Journalism Students | OFF THE RECORD
Topic: MSU Journalism Students
Episode: S55 E39 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 27, 2026 - Wendy Block| OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Wendy Block. Topic: Rewriting the state constitution.
Episode: S55 E38 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Alabas Farhat. Topic: Budgets and luxury tax.
Episode: S55 E37 | 27:45
Watch 12:02
Off the Record
March 20, 2026 - Rep. Alabas Farhat | OTR Overtime
Overtime segment with guest Rep. Alabas Farhat.
Clip: S55 E37 | 12:02
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 13, 2026 - Rep. Dylan Wegela | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Rep. Dylan Wegela. Topic: Whitmer and Trump.
Episode: S55 E36 | 27:45
Watch 27:45
Off the Record
March 6, 2026 - Sean McBrearty | OFF THE RECORD
Guest: Sean McBrearty. Topic: Corporate money out of politics petition.
Episode: S55 E35 | 27:45