Washington Week with The Atlantic full episode, 6/19/26

Extras
Is Trump a symptom or the cause of political polarization?
Why has America been the economic engine of the world for so long?
Has the United States lived up to the principles formulated 250 years ago?
Is America driven by democratic ideals or transactional interests?
The state of negotiations to end Trump’s stalled war in Iran
Why ‘YOLO’ Republicans are defying Trump in Congress
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from June 5, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from May 29, 2026.
David Ignatius on the consequences of the Iran war
Trump’s revolutionary approach to global leadership