Extras
How Ukraine is holding the line against Russia as Trump embraces Putin
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 20, 2026.
What Trump gets wrong about Xi and Putin
Can Democrats reverse Trump's retreat from NATO and Canada?
Gwen Ifill's trailblazing role in journalism
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 13, 2026.
How Hegseth escaped an impeachment effort – for now
Trump doubles down on MAGA agenda with Miller pick
Republicans reckon with historic political shift
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from November 6, 2026.