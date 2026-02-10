Why the map of battleground states is shifting

Extras
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 9, 2026.
Trump’s policies put Republicans on the defensive
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from October 2, 2026.
As setbacks mount, Trump turns his anger toward the media
Trump makes himself main character of GOP midterm campaign
Trump embraces Xi as he turns up attacks on American media
Egypt’s secret warning to Israel before Oct. 7
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 25, 2026.
Full Washington Week with the Atlantic broadcast from September 18, 2026.
Why Trump is quick to dismiss concerns about AI safety and data centers