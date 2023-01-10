© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Michigan Legislature to begin 2023 session with Democrats in charge

WKAR Public Media | By Rick Pluta
Published January 10, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST
capitolgrey3.png
Maxim Jenkins
/
WKAR-MSU

The new Michigan Legislature goes to work Wednesday with Democrats in control of the House and the Senate for the first time in nearly four decades.

The first orders of business will be swearing in legislators and adopting rules. And the new majorities will set their priorities for the two-year session.

That’s expected to include repealing the state’s statutory abortion ban – which is already nullified by an amendment to the Michigan Constitution. Also, scrapping the 2012 right-to-work law that allows workers to opt out of paying union dues. Republicans have promised fights if and when those are taken up.

But the Democratic majorities are a slim two votes in the House and the Senate. So Whitmer will be looking to make deals with Republicans on many tasks including the adoption of a state budget.

Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987. His journalism background includes stints with UPI, The Elizabeth (NJ) Daily Journal, The (Pontiac, MI) Oakland Press, and WJR. He is also a lifelong public radio listener.
