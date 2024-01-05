MSU Trustee Dianne Byrum says she will not seek third term

Michigan State University Trustee Dianne Byrum is not planning to run for a third term. The 69-year-old Democrat told WKAR on Friday that she is not running for reelection this year.

“I ran for the Michigan State University Board of Trustees to give back to my alma mater for all the opportunities my college degree provided me during the course of my career, but it is time to step aside for a new generation of leaders. I will not be seeking a third term. I love MSU and I am a Spartan for life – Go Green!” Byrum said in a written statement.

Byrum was first elected to the Board of Trustees in 2008 and re-elected in 2016. Her term is set to end on Jan. 1, 2025.

An MSU communications office spokesperson said the university is not commenting on the decision.

A former state lawmaker, Byrum was the first woman to lead a legislative caucus in Michigan as House Democratic Leader. She is a founding partner of the public relationship firm, Byrum & Fisk Advocacy Communications.

Two of MSU’s eight trustee seats will be decided on the November ballot. Republican Trustee Dan Kelly’s term is also set to expire at the end of the year. Political parties have not yet announced their nominations for the positions.

WKAR's Arjun Thakkar contributed to this report.