There’s a new, unidentified illness affecting dogs across the U.S. Michigan veterinarians are advising the public to remain calm and to avoid unnecessary panic.
The African American Craft Initiative aims to support cataloging programs like Michigan State University's Black Diaspora Quilt History Project.
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visited Michigan State University last night as students raised concerns about the Israel-Hamas war and the impacts of climate change.
Attorneys entered new evidence Monday, claiming unredacted email messages show university officials decided to withhold investigative documents during a closed-door meeting.
The 44-year-old Smith was 34-35 over six seasons at Oregon State, including an 8-4 mark this year to help the program to at least eight wins in consecutive seasons for the first time in more than a decade.
A recent study from Michigan State University found that most people were scammed into buying a counterfeit product while shopping online in the past year.
The Higher Learning Commission is launching a review of Michigan State University after the school's Faculty Senate filed a complaint with the organization.
WKAR's Megan Schellong speaks with a researcher from Michigan State University on how plants have learned to photosynthesize with less daylight.
More than a hundred people gathered at the MSU Rock Tuesday evening to remember Tariq Thabet, a Humphrey fellow at MSU who was killed along with 15 members of his family in an Israeli bombing of his apartment.
Researchers at Michigan State University found that 30% of third-grade students in the state do not know how to read at their grade level. Most of the students struggling are Black and Latinx living in urban areas.